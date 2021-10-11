Star Maas Favorite In Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Revealed

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is one of the most controversial reality shows on the television right now. It wouldn't be wrong if we said that half of the season has been completed and we have to wait for two more months to know the real winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. Last night, Star Maa had the navtari special episode on Bigg Boss for viewers.

Tollywood actors Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde graced the show as part of promoting their upcoming film 'Most Eligible Bachelor'. The film will hit the big screens this Friday.

Most Eligible Bachelor is slated for release on the occasion of Dasara which falls on September 25, 2021. For those who haven't watched last night's episode, this piece of news is for you.

Akkineni Akhil saved Shanmukh Jaswanth as he appeared as a guest on the show. Now, Bigg Boss viewers say that the makers have planned the entire drama of Akhil saving Shanmukh Jaswanth, which indirectly hints at Shanmukh being the the favorite contestant of Star Maa. Eight contestants including Lobo, Maanas, Hamida, Shanmukh Jaswanth were among those nominated for eviction.

After last night's episode, Bigg Boss viewers left wondering if why Akhil's decision to save Shanmukh was Star Maa's script. This episode has set tongues wagging on social media.

If that be the case, it is quite clear that Shanmukh Jaswanth is the blue eyed boy of Star Maa in the current edition of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. What's your take on this?

Is Shanmukh Jaswanth really star Maa's favorite contestant? Let us know in the comments section below. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more Bigg Boss Telugu 5 updates.