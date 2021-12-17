Star Maa Wants This Contestant to Win Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5

The most awaited episode of Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 has arrived. The grand finale of season 5 will be aired on December 19 at 6 pm. There is a lot of suspense over who will bag the trophy. Netizens are predicting that Sunny might lift the trophy and Sreerama Chandra or Shanmukh Jaswanth might be the runner up.

They say that Star Maa and makers are planning to make Sunny the winner of season 5.

On the other hand, VJ Sunny is also topping the voting charts. In tonight’s episode, Siri is expected to get an exit pass from the Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 house.

However, the winner will be decided on the highest votes. So the fact is nothing will be dependent on Star Maa and Bigg Boss Telugu 5 makers. Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestants have entertained the audience and kept them glued to their television sets. Fans are working 24/7 to ensure maximum votes for their favourite contestant. Let us wait and watch which contestant will bag the trophy of season 5 of Bigg Boss Telugu. Do follow Sakshi Post for more updates.