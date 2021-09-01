Star Maa Viewers Funny Reactions to Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Timing

Hey Bigg Boss Telugu lovers, there are three more to go for season 5 of Bigg Boss Telugu. Akkineni Nagarjuna is all set to host the pilot episode on September 5th. The show will be aired on Star Maa and Disney+Hotstar. Anyway, there is news that the confirmed contestants are in quarantine at some star hotel. So viewers, are you ready to enjoy the show? Yes, even we are eager to watch the show and give you all the buzz. Star Maa officially confirmed the show's date and times. From Monday to Friday, the show will air at 10 pm, and on Saturday and Sunday with Nagarjuna, it is at 9 pm. In the past seasons, the show would begin at 9.30 pm on weekdays and at 9 pm on weekends.

It seems that the audience are not in favour of season 5 timings. They say that makers change timings every year with a 30-minute difference. And most of the Bigg Boss Telugu viewers say that season 5 timings may drop the viewership of the show. As it will start at 10, the audience might not watch the live episode and prefer the OTT platform. The audience says that 9 pm or 9.30 pm is the best time to watch the show. However, we should wait and watch till the show starts, because the viewership will depend on the content and contestants' performance. If contestants are grabbing the audience with their performance, then there will be no issue with the show timings and channel to break the TRP charters. What is your opinion on it? Comment below.