Star Maa Twist: Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Winner Changed?

The much-awaited Bigg Boss 16 grand finale is all set to take place this weekend on December 18 and 19, 2022. Are you waiting to know who will lift the trophy of Bigg Boss Telugu 6.

The show is being hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna. Last night, Sri Satya was eliminated from the show. The top five finalists are Singer Revant, Adi Reddy, Shirhan, Keerthi and Rohit.

The finale fight is going to be between Revanth and Shrihan. If you are thinking Singer Revanth would win Bigg Boss Telugu 6. Then, you might be disappointed with our piece of news, the show organizers are planning to give a major twist for Bigg Boss viewers. The makers are planning to announce Shrihan as the winner of the show.

Shrihan or Adi Reddy could win Bigg Boss Telugu but not Revanth, this is the twist that the show makers are expected to give to the show buffs. Before jumping to a conclusion, let's wait and see who will emerge as the winner of the show.

