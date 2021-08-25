Star Maa To Surprise Bigg Boss Telugu Viewers: Deets Inside

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 is all set to kick-start on September 5. The show organizers are gearing up to release the second promo of Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 sometime this week. On the other hand, the confirmed contestants have been quarantined in various luxury hotels across Hyderabad, in line with the COVID protocol to be followed. Shanmukh Jaswanth, Anchor Ravi, Anchor Lobo, VJ Sunny, Anee Master, Lahari Shaari, Sarayu, Maanas, and RJ Kajal are the contestants who are going to entertain us for the next three months.

According to the latest buzz, Star Maa is planning to surprise Bigg Boss Telugu viewers by bringing in Chaithanya Akkineni and Sai Pallavi as the hosts for the pilot episode. It is known that Sekhar Kammula's Love Story is going to hit the big screens on September 10, so the filmmakers may be planning promotions on the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 stage.

TV viewers will be really excited about seeing the father-son host the show. If the buzz turns true, the TRP records of Star Maa for Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 pilot episode will surely soar. It is worth mentioning here that the Bigg Boss stage is the best place to do movie promotions. Even if you remember, in season 4, Nagarjuna's Wild Dog movie was also promoted on the Bigg Boss stage. What is your opinion of Naga Chaithanya hosting the Bigg Boss Telugu show with Nagarjuna? Comment below.