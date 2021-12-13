Star Maa Surprise for Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Viewers in Finale Week

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 is the talk of the town. The show is in its last leg and both viewers and contestants can't wait for the grand finale. They are curious to know who will ultimately be the winner this season.

The makers are busy making arrangements for the final episode. As in every season, there will be song, dance and families of contestants invited to the event. That apart, we hear that the finale week itself will have a lot of surprises for the Bigg Boss viewers.

According to a source, the finale week will be full of surprises for the contestants and viewers. The makers are planning some special AVs for the contestants on their journey in the house, which will be played each day in the garden area. So, Bigg Boss Telugu 5 fans, get ready to follow the journey of the top five contestants.