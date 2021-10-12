Star Maa Supporting Shannu Indirectly: Deets Inside

From the past few days, if we observe the promo of Bigg Boss Telugu season 5, Shannu is seen in every promo. The Star Maa channel is highlighting Shanmukh in the promos. Now the Bigg Boss Telugu viewers are trolling Star Maa and are asking what is their strategy for spotlighting Shannu in the promos. They say that Star Maa is indirectly supporting Shannu and promoting him. Anyway, a section of the audience says that Shannu is gaining popularity.

Earlier, Shannu and Sreerama fans had a fan war over their performance. Shanmukh Jaswanth is leading the vote bank with the highest number of votes. Shanmukh has improved his game after Nagarjuna roasted him for doing nothing in the house except gossiping. And even after the confession room nomination, it seems that Shannu got some clarity about the other contestants. Netizens say that if Shannu plays his own game without Jessie and Siri, then he will definitely be in the top 5. What is your opinion on it? Let us know in your comments. Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.