Star Maa Signs Up Top Tollywood Singer For Dasara Special Episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 5

Tollywood singer Mangli is the flavour of the season. Her songs Saranga Dariya in the recently released Sekhar Kammula movie Love Story and Kannu Adirindi from Darshan's Roberrt are still topping the charts. We told you sometime back that the makers of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 are all set to rope in Mangli for the show. And as predicted, she is indeed in the Bigg Boss house as we speak. Yes, Saranga Dariya Singer Mangli's entry into Bigg Boss house is officially confirmed. Star Maa released a promo featuring the singer. Have a look...

Star Maa is airing a star studded episode for its viewers on the occasion of Dasara. Right from Mangli's song and dance shows to Pooja Hegde and Akhil Akkineni comedy, Bigg Boss Telugu 5 is gonna be all the more fun tonight.

Don't miss the episode tonight on Star Maa. Stay tuned to Sakshipost for all the updates from the Bigg Boss house.