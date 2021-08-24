Star MAA Sets Strict Rules For Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Contestants

Star Maa is one of the leading entertainment channels in Telugu states. Their daily soaps like Karthika Deepama, Devatha and a few others are topping the charts in terms of ratings. To boost the TRPs and provide some interesting content to the audience, the show organisers are all set to be back with yet another season of the most watched TV reality show Bigg Boss Telugu Yes. Star Maa, which has successfully hosted four seasons till now is gearing up for a brand new season. Now, they are coming up with a brand new season Bigg Boss Telugu season 5.

The makers have confirmed a few celebrities for the upcoming season. We are hearing reports that a few of the confirmed contestants for Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 have started promoting themselves and hinting at confirming their participation on the show.

We have heard from our trusted sources that the confirmed contestants have been asked not to give interviews to any media house until they step out of the house either as a winner or get eliminated. If the interview of any contestant gets telecasted after they enter the house, the show organisers might ask them to pay some amount for violating the norms or even nullify the contract.

The makers may also eliminate them if they violate the norms, asserts sources close to the channel. It’s strictly Star Maa rule for confirmed contestants who are set to make an entry into Bigg Boss Telugu house in Season 5.

We know that Bigg Boss is all about creating a curiosity element. Revealing would kill the fun, so obviously the rule we think is justified.