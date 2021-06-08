Star Maa Selecting Bigg Boss Contestants Via Zoom Interviews

Everyone is eagerly waiting for Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5. According to the reports, the most controversial show is going to launch in July. However, an official information regarding this is awaited.

The makers of the show wanted to start the season in the summer itself but due to the coronavirus second wave, it has been postponed. It is said that Nagarjuna is going to host the Bigg Boss Season 5. Now, the news is that the makers are conducting interviews via Zoom and the final list of contestants is likely to be announced in the next few days. It is said that all the final contestants will be qarantined before stepping into the show.

Bigg Boss Telugu is a reality TV programme based on famous international show Bigg Brother. The first season of Bigg Boss Telugu was hosted by Jr. NTR and he won good marks as the host. The second season, hosted by Nani and the third and fourth seasons were hosted by Nagarjuna.

Another interesting news is that Payal Rajput is likely to step into the house as contestant. The probable contestants who are likely to step into BB house are said to be Anchor Ravi, Varshini, Shekar Master, Hyper Aadi. Let us not decode much but wait for the official information.