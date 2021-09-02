Star Maa To Release Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Launch Episode Promo

Akkineni Nagarjuna's Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is all set to kick start on September 5th. The contestants who are entering the glasshouse for season 5 of Bigg Boss Telugu are getting ready for their pilot episode performance. And the timing of the show has been announced by Star Maa officially. From Monday to Friday, the show will air at 10 pm, and on Saturday and Sunday with Nagarjuna, it will be at 9 pm. And if you miss watching the episode on Star Maa, you can watch it on Disney+Hotstar.

The contestants who are entering the glasshouse are Anchor Ravi, Anee Master, RJ Kajal, Artist Priya, Neethu Natraj Master, Shanmukh Jaswanth, Swetha Varma, Maanas, VJ Sunny, Priyanka Singh, Sree Ramachandra, Jaswanth, Lahari, and Siri Hanmanth. There is buzz doing the rounds that the Star Maa channel might release the promo for the launch episode in the next two days. Anyway, Bigg Boss Telugu lovers are overwhelming social media with rumors and memes. Let us wait and watch if Star Maa and Bigg Boss Telugu makers reach the expectation of the audience or not.