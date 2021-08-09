Star Maa Rejects This Top Web Series Actor For Bigg Boss Telugu 5

Star Maa is one of the leading entertainment channels in the Telugu states. There's no denying the fact a few of the shows like Karthika Deepam, Devatha, Gruha Lakshmi, Janaki Kalaganaledu, and a few others daily soaps are ruling the TRPs charts.

The show organisers to continue the same graph, to attract the viewers they are gearing up to come with a new season Bigg Boss Telugu 5. Yes, the show is on cards. If everything goes as planned, then Bigg Boss Telugu makers are likely to release the first promo of Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 on August 15, 2021. Are you wondering, who got rejected by the makers?

If the latest buzz is to be believed, Shanmukh Jaswanth who rose to fame with the popular web series 'Software Developer' seems to be entering Bigg Boss Telugu 5. What we have learnt from our sources is that Star Maa is said to have rejected the profile of Shanmukh Jaswanth, as he is demanding a lot of remuneration to be part of the show. The makers aren't ready to shell huge bucks on him.

They seem to have rejected Shanmukh Jaswanth. There are fifty-fifty chances of Shanmukh Jaswanth entering the show. He is not yet a confirmed contestant for Bigg Boss Telugu season 5. Before drawing any conclusion, we shall wait for an official confirmation from the makers' end. We ask all our viewers to come back to Sakshi Post for any Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 updates.