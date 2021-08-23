Star Maa Promoting Bigg Boss Confirmed Contestant On Omkar's Sixth Sense?

One cannot deny the fact that Bigg Boss Telugu is one of the biggest reality shows on the small screen especially in Telugu states. Every year, a new set of celebrities participate in the reality show and grab the attention of the audience with their performance in the house. The reality show is currently gearing up for its fifth season. The host of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 is confirmed and we all know that he is none other than mana beloved actor Akkineni Nagarjuna.

Over the past few days, there is intense speculation regarding the new season's format and names of celebrities who would enter the Bigg Boss house. Talking about the confirmed contestants, Shanmukh Jaswanth, Deepika Pilla, Anchor Ravi, Jabardasth Varsha, Jabardasth Varshini, and a few others are likely to participate in the show. If you look at the probable contestants listed for Bigg Boss Telugu season 5, they are not as popular as the celebrities from the previous seasons.

Most of them are new to the audience. It appears like Star Maa has started promoting confirmed contestants Deepika Pilli, Varsha through Omkar's sixth sense, as they were seen participating in the show. Perhaps the show organizers are creating a buzz to get them some visibility and make them familiar to the TV audience before they step into the house after all, which viewer would want to watch BB if the contestants were perfect strangers to them, yeah? We don't know the strategy of showrunners, but Bigg Boss contestants appearing in Star Maa shows has set tongues wagging on social media. Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 will start airing on September 5, 2021.