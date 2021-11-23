Star Maa To Promote Their Favorites to Finalists: Deets Inside

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 has completed the 11th-week elimination in Sunday’s episode.

Yes, Anne Master was evicted from the house. If you look at the contestants' list who are competing to clinch the title of Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

All of the contestants, from Shanmukh to Priyanka Singh, are small-screen celebrities. Some viewers complain that the Bigg Boss producers will never give an outsider a chance to win the show.

The organisers of the show attempt to make the winner of any season the contestant who has lost fame and reputation. They will choose the winner to revive their careers.

All the celebrities are safe in the house. We have to wait and watch who’s going to win Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5.