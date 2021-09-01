Star Maa Okay With Bigg Boss Contestants Social Media Leaks?

Akkineni Nagarjuna is coming to your homes on the small screen to enthrall you all with the upcoming season of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. Yes, he will be back on TV to woo all of us with his hosting and charming skills.

And the wait is not long. In just a matter of three days, Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 will go live. A few popular celebrities Anchor Ravi, Lobo, Swetha Varma, Lahari Shari, and others are getting ready to enter the Bigg Boss house for another three months. As we mentioned earlier, Bigg Boss Telugu confirmed contestants are quarantined. They seem to be having a gala time enjoying delicious food and relaxing.

Several confirmed Bigg Boss contestants like Ravi, Lobo, Priyanka Singh, Anee Master are updating their fans and followers via social media. All the confirmed contestants are dropping hints about their participation in the show. The show organizers (Star Maa), who has till now not officially revealed the names of contestants, it appears are not really bothered about any of these leaks on social media by contestants.

It is known that the makers always ask contestants to keep their entry into the BB house under wraps till they are officially introduced by the host in the Bigg Boss Launch episode. Also, this will create curiosity among the TV audience.

Now, If the Bigg Boss contestants are hinting about their entry into the house. We wonder what fun would be left for the tv audience to watch the launch episode? The pilot episode's TRP may take a hit.

Yet if the contestants are promoting themselves by posting pics from their hotels and also videos of their performance, we wonder if it is because the show organizers have themselves asked the contestants to promote to create a buzz.

In the other hand, this is their only chance for celebrities to gain audience support and connect with them as they will cease to have any contact with them once they move into the BB house.

Reports are doing the rounds that the show organizers may be the reason behind Bigg Boss contestants' social media leaks. We are not sure though.

Anyway, only a few days left for the Big day. Are you excited? Stay tuned.