Star Maa Is Offering 2.5 Cr to This Jabardasth Actor To Enter Bigg Boss Telugu 5

Bigg Boss Telugu has become the talk of the town. The upcoming season has become a topic of discussion on social media among viewers. Many of Bigg Boss Telugu's viewers are eagerly waiting for the new season to get launched as early as possible. Are you also one among them, haven't heard the launched date of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 yet? Let me be the first one to break Bigg Boss Telugu 5 is all set to get launched on September 5.

The showrunners are taking extra care in finalizing contestants, as they want popular celebrities from all fields be it Youtube, Television, Instagram and other social media platforms.

If sources are to be believed, Star Maa is said to be a convincing Sudali Sudheer to join as a participant for Bigg Boss Telugu 5. They are also offering some fancy remuneration to him, the amount he is going to earn throughout the show will leave you all stunned if Sudali Sudheer accepts to be part of the show. Then, here's roughly a package of him taking part in the show, If Sudheer stays in Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 house for 50 days, he is likely to earn Rs 50 cr, if he survives in the house for a longer time at least to 100 days.

Sudagali is said to be earning Rs 100 cr, if he also becomes the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu season 5, then the whole package of Sudheer seems to be around Rs 2.50 cr including the cash prize. Isn't it a tempting offer to him? It is left to see whether Sudgali Sudheer will accept the offer or let it go. We shall get enough answers by the second week of September. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for all updates.