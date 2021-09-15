Star Maa Not Happy With This Contestant in Bigg Boss Telugu 5?

Star Maa is one of the leading entertainment channels in the Telugu states. Recently, the channel launched the all new season of the reality show, Bigg Boss Telugu.

The makers finalised Shanmukh Jaswanth as a popular contestant on the show. We are hearing reports that the show organisers are not happy with Shanmukh's performance in the house.

The eliminated contestant Sarayu also made some shocking comments against him. The makers seem to be upset with Shanmukh’s game play in the house.

It is being speculated that the makers are mulling the option of cancelling the agreement made with him as he's not providing much entertainment to the viewers.

If this be true, then the show makers will likely look for the first opportunity to eliminate him at the earliest.

If Shanmukh Jaswanth continues to stay in the Bigg Boss house the way he is, without generating content to the viewers, his stay may be cut short. Shanmukh will get eliminated in the first month of the show launch.

Let’s see what happens in the house.