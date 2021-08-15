Star Maa Gives Telugu Bigg Boss Winner Second Chance: Details Inside

Finally, the wait for Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is going to be over in a couple of days from now. The entertainment channel Star Maa has released the promo on the eve of Independence day. After watching the promo, it is clear that Akkineni Nagarjuna will be continuing as the host for this season as well.

To make the promo more attractive, the makers of the show approached Rahul Sipligunj, the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 to sing the promo song. He rocked the song with his awesome voice. He had made some chartbuster music in various films. Rahul Sipligunj, besides being a singer, has also entertained Bigg Boss viewers by hosting the Bigg Boss Buzz for Bigg Boss Telugu season 4.

Talking about the Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 contestants, Shanmukh Jaswanth, Anchor Varshini, Lobo, Anee Master, Anchor Ravi, RJ Kajal, Swetha Varma, Actress Lahari and some others are likely to be part of the show. However, we are not sure whether the above-mentioned contestant will really take part in the sure unless the show makers release an official confirmation.