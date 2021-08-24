Star Maa Fixes Muhuratam For Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Pilot Episode Shoot: Deets Inside

Everyone is eagerly waiting for the most controversial reality show Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Season. According to the reports, the makers of the show will shoot the first episode on September 4th and it will air on September 5th.

Rumours are doing the rounds that Anchor Ravi, Anchor Varshini, Swetha, Zombie Reddy actress Lahari, Shanmukh Jashwanth, Lobo, Nikhil, Siri Hanmanthu, Priyanka, and Maanas are likely to enter the Bigg Boss house. However, we will come to know about the members of the house only on the premiere show. It is said that the contestants of the BB house are already put under quarantine from August 22nd.

Akkineni Nagarjuna who hosted the last two seasons is going to act as the host once again for the fifth season. We all know that Nagarjuna has the power to grab the attention of the audience. He gives suggestions to the contestants, praises them for their good deeds, and at the same time taunts them if they break the rules. Let us wait and see how the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 is going to be.