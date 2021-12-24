Star Maa Finalises Bigg Boss Telugu OTT Host

Bigg Boss Telugu OTT has become the talk of the town since the day Nagarjuna announced it in the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 grand finale. In Hindi version of Bigg Boss OTT, instead of Salman Khan, Karan Johar hosted it. And so the Telugu audience expected the same to happen in the Telugu version of Bigg Boss OTT.

A few news websites even speculated that Samantha is going to host Bigg Boss Telugu OTT. There were many other rumours about the host. But Nagarjuna has put a full stop to all the rumours by confirming that he will be hosting the Bigg Boss Telugu OTT version too. In an interaction with the media, Nagarjuna said that he is excited to host the BiggBoss Telugu OTT, which is a different concept compared to the Bigg Boss Telugu show.

Bigg Boss Telugu OTT is a digital version of the reality show. The show will be streamed 24/7 on Hotstar and only subscribers can watch it live. Non-subscribers can watch a one hour episode. The top five contestants will be seen in the next season of Bigg Boss.

Bigg Boss Telugu OTT will be aired in the next few weeks. The Hindi Bigg Boss OTT concept was "Stay Connected". The show gave the audience a chance to decide the tasks, punishments, and elimination of the contestants. Let's wait and watch if the Bigg Boss Telugu makers change the concept. What is your opinion on it? Comment below.