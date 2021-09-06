Star Maa Favorites Will Be The Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Finalists

One of the most controversial reality shows Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is back to enthrall small screen viewers. As Nagarjuna promised, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 will be packed with loads of fun and twists in the house. By now, everyone must know the names of celebrities who have entered the house as contestants for Bigg Boss Telugu 5. The popular contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 include Anchor Ravi, Uma Devi, Senior Artist Priya, and Anchor Lobo. Talking about Shanmukh Jaswanth, he recently rose to fame with popular the web series 'Software Developer'.

Post the series, he has become the most sought-after actor, doing a couple of web series. Shanmukh has put all the series on hold to participate in Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

It is worth mentioning here, Anchor Ravi and Lobo started their career with Star Music a few couple of years ago. They shot to limelight through Star Maa and their shows. We are pretty sure, Anchor Ravi, Lobo and Shanmukh Jaswanth will surely be among the finalists of Bigg Boss Telugu. Anchor Ravi and Lobo are the favorite contestants of Star Maa. It remains to be seen which two contestants will try to figure among the top five by end of the season.

It's too early to talk about the finalists. But we are sure Ravi, Lobo, and Shamukh will have a long stint in the house.