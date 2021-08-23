Star Maa Ditches Confirmed Contestant of Bigg Boss Telugu 5, The Name Will Surprise You!

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is all set to go on live from next month. The show organizers are gearing up to shoot the second promo of Bigg Boss Telugu season 5. The show runners are said to be waiting for Akkineni Nagarjuna as he is busy with his projects. On the other hand, they are making all arrangements to ensure participants are ready to enter the house.

We got to know from reliable sources that anchor Ravi, anchor Lobo, Shanmukh Jaswanth, artist Priya, TV serial actor Manas, Uma Devi, RJ Kajal will be part of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. If may recall, recently, during the pre-release event of Sunil's Kanabadutaledu, Anchor Lasya and Anchor Ravi were seen hosting the show.

Unfortunately, Lasya leaked information about Anchor Ravi's participation in Bigg Boss Telugu 5. A video clip of Lasya and Ravi undoing the damage has gone viral on all social media platforms. Looks like the show organizers have caught wind of this. If the latest buzz is any indication, they are planning to cancel the agreement with Anchor Ravi in the last minute as they are upset over the leak.

We know that there is a NDA and contract signed between Bigg Boss makers and contestants before they enter the show. Celebrities are banned from uttering any word about their entry into the Bigg Boss house. Now, with the word out, it is being speculated that Anchor Ravi has fifty-fifty chances of appearing on the show. He may be penalised for violating the contract, asserts the sources.

We don't know how far this news contains the truth. However, Star Maa's planning to relace Anchor Ravi with another backup contestant is being talked about in tv circles and social media. However, an official confirmation regarding the news is awaited.