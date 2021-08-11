Star Maa Denies Paying Whopping Remuneration to Jabardasth Actor's Bigg Boss 5 Telugu

Bigg Boss Telugu is one of the most favorite shows for small screen viewers in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Four seasons have been successfully completed and very soon, the fifth season is set to begin. According to reports, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 is likely to start on September 5. However, the makers are yet to officially confirm the date.

After Sta Maa dropped the logo of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 on the internet, there have been several reports surrounding the topic. There are also many lists of probable contestants who will be entering into the Bigg Boss house doing the rounds on social media. Sakshipost had earlier carried an article based on the information given by our sources saying that the channel was paying a whopping 2.5 crores to a Jabardasth comedian. But it has emerged that the news is not true. Star Maa has denied offering such huge amount to any contestant. However, there's no confirmation or denial on whether the actor is indeed been offered a chance to enter the Telugu Bigg Boss house in the upcoming Season.

Now, about the host of the show, Akkineni Nagarjuna will continue to host Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 as well. It is being said that Nagarjuna has already completed the shooting for the promo.

The makers of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 are busy finalising the contestants for the highly anticipated Telugu TV reality show and it is said that they are taking extra care in selection of contestants for the upcoming season. After a couple of days, the contestants who have been selected will be shifted to a hotel for quarantine as per COVID protocols as was done by Kannada Bigg Boss makers. Rumours are doing the rounds that Varshini Sounderajan, anchor Ravi, RJ Kajal, Shanmukh Jaswanth are the confirmed contestants who will be stepping into the Telugu Bigg Boss house in Season 5. However, we will get a clarity on the names of celebrities participating in BB only on once the show premieres.

