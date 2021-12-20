Star Maa Confirms Bigg Boss Telugu in OTT Version, Deets Inside

As soon as Bigg Boss Telugu 5 is finished, Bigg Boss Telugu OTT is making headlines. Yes, it is official that Bigg Boss Telugu OTT will begin airing on Hotstar rather than Star Maa. If you have a Hotstar subscription, you can watch the Bigg Boss Telugu OTT show live on Hotstar.If you are not a subscriber, then there will be a one-hour episode in the evening on Hotstar. The show might start in February 2022. The show concept might be the same with a few changes. The final top five contestants will be seen in Bigg Boss Telugu season 6. Coming to the Bigg Boss Telugu OTT host, Nagarjuna might host the OTT show.

The Bigg Boss OTT concept was started in Hindi it was hosted by Karan Johar. Anyway Hindi Bigg Boss OTT did not go well as expected but the top five contestants have entered the Bigg Boss Hindi 15. Netizens say that Bigg Boss Hindi OTT only got flop and why Telugu makers are planning it. It seems that most of the netizens are not interested in the Bigg Boss OTT concept. And we can say that it will be totally dependent on the host and contestants. So what is your opinion on the Bigg Boss Telugu OTT show? Comment below.