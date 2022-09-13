Star Maa to Bring in Wild Card Contestant to Spice Things Up in Bigg Boss House?

Akkineni Nagarjuna's Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 is hitting the headlines for multiple reasons. A section of the viewers is complaining about the contestants' behaviour in the house. Some of them are even trolling the show organizers for not roping in noted celebrities for the show.

Overall, Bigg Boss lovers are really not happy with contestants in Bigg Boss Telugu 6. The show comprises 21 contestants, but there is total lack of fun or excitement in the BBT6 house.

Now, there are rumours doing the rounds that Bigg Boss show organizers are planning to surprise the viewers with a wild card entry. A noted celebrity from the Telugu Television industry is likely to make a wild card entry into Bigg Boss to spice things up in the Bigg Boss house.

However, the details about wild card entry are under wraps. Names of Jabardasth anchor Anasuya, Varshini and Deepika Pilla are doing the rounds. And one among the three is likely to make a wild card entry into the house in a couple of days from now.

Also Read: Meet The Next Siri and Shannu of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6

Stay tuned for updates.