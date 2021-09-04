Star Maa to Bring in Former Contestants for Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Launch Episode?

Looks like Bigg Boss Telugu makers have changed the format of the upcoming season. Murmurs are being heard that Bigg Boss Telugu previous season contestants would be entering Bigg Boss Telugu season 5.

Most of the audience would be delighted to see them back on the small screen. We have learnt from our trusted sources that Akhil Sarthak, Sohel, Kaushal Manda, and few popular celebrities are likely to enter the show. These Celebrities are reportedly going to make a guest appearance in the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Launch episode. However, there is no official word on this piece of news yet.

For those who joined in late to the story, the Hindi makers of Bigg Boss did the same during the time of Bigg Boss 14. The first two weeks saw the presence of former contestants, later they left the house. Now, we are wondering if Bigg Boss Telugu too will follow the same pattern for season 5.

It is worth mentioning here that Bigg Boss Telugu 5 confirmed contestants would be entering the house today. We will keep you posted on all the updates here. We ask our dear readers to come back for any Bigg Boss Telugu 5 updates.