Sri Satya, Rohit Who Will Get Eliminated In Mid Week Eviction

Bigg Boss Telugu 6 is gearing up for mid-week eviction. As it is finale week, everyone has been nominated for elimination this week. Singer Revanth, Adi Reddy, Shrihan are in the safe zone, they are the confirmed top three finalists of Bigg Boss Telugu 6.

Sri Satya and Rohit are at the bottom list with the least votes.

According to reports, Sri Satya is said to have been eliminated from the show. There is a chance for Sri Satya or Rohit to get eliminated during the mid-week eviction of Bigg Boss Telugu 6.

Whom do you think will get eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu 6?

Talking about the show, the ex-contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu are all set to appear on the show to promote Bigg Boss Jodi which is going to be aired in the same slot as Bigg Boss Telugu 6.

More details about Bigg Boss Jodi are yet to be known.

