Sri Satya Or Adi Reddy - Who Will Get Eliminated From Nagarjuna's Show?

Bigg Boss Telugu 6 contestants Sri Satya and Adi Reddy have emerged as the strongest contestants in the house. Finally, they have made it to the final round, thanks to their performance as well as their fans' constant support.

Host Nagarjuna announced the names of Sri Satya, Adi Reddy, among others, as finalists of the season.

The voting lines for the grand finale have been open since last night.

Murmurs are doing the rounds about the makers planning a mid-week eviction. People are betting big-time as to who would get eliminated in the finale week from the house.

Sri Satya or Adi Reddy might get evicted ahead of the grand finale. There are in the danger zone in unofficial polls with the least votes.

We have to wait and see whether Satya or Adi Reddy will surely get eliminated from the show or not.