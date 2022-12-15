Sri Satya Earnings From Bigg Boss Telugu 6

Sri Satya has emerged as a strong and popular contestant in Bigg Boss Telugu 6. She has been winning the hearts of the audience with her cute smile.

Sri Satya has been entertaining the viewers with her gameplay. Unfortunately, the time has come for Sri Satya to leave Bigg Boss' house.

Sri Satya has been eliminated from the show after she got the least votes from her fans and the show buffs. Sri Satya's elimination will be telecasted on Thursday's episode i.e tonight.

She was in the house for fifteen, Sri Satya's total earnings from Bigg Boss Telugu 6 could be around Rs 35 lakhs. However, Sri Satya's official earnings from the show are yet to be known.

In the meantime, take a look at Sri Satya's stunning pictures of Bigg Boss Telugu 6.