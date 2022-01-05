Sri Reddy Slams Deepthi Sunaina For Break Up With Shanmukh

Controversial actress Sri Reddy always stays active on social media. She often shares her opinion about the topic issues on social media Irrespective of whether it is related to her or not. She spares no chance to target celebrities.

For the unversed, on New Year's eve, Deepthi Sunaina announced her split from Bigg Boss former contestant Shanmukh Jaswanth. It's been close to a week since Deepthi-Shanmukh's breakup, but the buzz surrounding their split refuses to die down with reactions coming in from netizens and fans every now and then.

Now, Sri Reddy has reacted to their breakup by making some shocking comments against Deepthi Sunaina.

It is known that Deepthi Sunaina is senior to Shanmukh because she was a participant of Bigg Boss Telugu season 2. Shanmukh also participated in the same show for the fifth season.

Sri Reddy said, "Deepthi Sunaina also behaved like Shanmukh when she was in the Bigg Boss house with Tanish. You guys have been in a relationship together for five years. You both have seen ups and downs. You seemed to be upset with Shanmukh-Siri's relationship and hence broke up. How about what you did with Tanisha? Wasn't that a mistake? But, Shanmukh-Siri's relationship didn't seem fair to you? You and Shanmukh were in a relationship that's why you opted for a break up. If you were married to him? Then, would you leave him. Everyone does mistakes? When there is a strong bond between two persons, we have to solve it, then only we can move ahead with our lives."