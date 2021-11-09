Sri Reddy Met SRC at Novotel Hotel, Reveals Details of Their Encounter

Controversial actress Sri Reddy is hitting the headlines ever since she leaked her private chats with Sreerama Chandra, a contestant on Bigg Boss Telugu 5. SRC fans are urging Star Maa not to judge the BBT contestants by the chats.

A section of the audience is demanding that the makers eliminate Sreerama Chandra from the Bigg Boss Telugu house.

Bigg Boss viewers are also curious to find out how and when the duo (Sri Reddy and SRC) met for the first time. Sri Reddy has opened about it and made some shocking revelations against him (SRC).

She says, "I met Sreerama Chandra during the time of Padutha Theeyaga. He is an amazing singer, I felt he would have a bright future. During that time, I was not in the film industry. After a few days, unexpectedly I met Sreerama Chandra at a fashion event in Novotel hotel. We greeted each other, he took my number. I got messages from him, which was like, 'You left early without even telling me.' He used to irritate me with a bunch of messages. One fine day, He called me to his hotel room. We never had any physical relationship, but I understood the intention behind him sending me messages all the time. Even after winning Indian Idol title, if SRC was unable to change his career for better, it is because of all these shit things he did. When he has such dirty thoughts, how can he grow? He is unfit to be the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 5," she said.

Currently, Sri Reddy's sensational comments against SRC is trending on all social media platforms.