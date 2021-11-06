Sri Reddy Leaks Private Chat With Bigg Boss Contestant Sreerama Chandra

Controversial star Sri Reddy always manages to be in the news for some or the other reason. Sri Reddy needed a break in Tollywood, which didn't happen. She enjoys an incredible fan following on social media.

It's known that Sri Reddy keeps targeting one person or the other Now, Sri Reddy seems to have shifted her focus to Bigg Boss Telugu 5 popular contestant Sreerama Chandra.

That’s not all, Sri Reddyhas also leaked her private whatsapp chats with Sreerama Chandra. Here’s a screenshot of their personal chat shared by Sri Reddy.

SRC fans are now upset over the latest setback to his career, especially when he's in the limelight as the audience seem to be loving him and also encouraging his game.

It would be interesting to see What SRC is going to do when he learns about the fact that his private chats have got leaked when he is in the house.

