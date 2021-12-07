Sri Reddy Chooses This Contestant Over Sree Rama Chandra

Controversial actress Sri Reddy always manages to be in the news for one reason or the other.

Sometime back, Sri Reddy shared her personal chats with Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestant Sreerama Chandra on the public domain. Now, she is asking everyone not to vote for him, instead she is asking them to vote for SRC's rival.

And if no brownie points for guessing. He is none other than Shanmukh Jaswanth. Sri Reddy is urging everyone to vote for Shanmukh. She also stated that Shanmukh is a very down to earth person. "I'm not following the show regularly, sometimes i'll watch clips. I feel he is playing a genuine game, coming to SRC he is fake person.

It is for the first time that Sri Reddy has saying something positive about a person. The actress has extended her support to Shanmukh Jaswanth.