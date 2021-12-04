Sreerama Chandra Wins Ticket to Finale, Tipped To Be Winner Of BBT5

Indian Idol Singer Sreerama Chandra has emerged as one of the strongest contestants in the house. During the first finale task, SRC got hurt in the Iceberg task. He managed to participate in the last round of the finale task. He won the task with the help of VJ Sunny. SRC is over the moon after confirming a berth in the grand finale.

He has managed to beat Siri, Sunny and Maanas in the finale task. Finally, he is said to have won it.

SRC fans are going gaga on social media as he reached the top five finalists of Bigg Boss Telugu. Lets wait and see whether SRC will be the winner or runner-up of the show. A section of the viewers is not happy with SRC winning the task. There are a lot of debates doing the rounds on social media. Will Sreerama Chandra emerge as the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 5?

It may be recalled that a lot of Bigg Boss viewers changed their impression of SRC after Sri Reddy leaked her private chats with the singer. They are now posting comments on social media that he might have won a ticket to finale, he can't be the winner of this season, say viewers. Will he become the winner or not depends on the public voting.

