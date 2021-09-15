Sreerama Chandra, Ravi War of Words in Bigg Boss House

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 is has kept small screen viewers hooked to their TV sets. The second captaincy task seems to be interesting and drawing a lot of attention for all the hungama happening in the house. Contestants are trying to prove themselves and not giving up at any cost when it comes to winning the captaincy task. As we all know, the first week's bond between the contestants has totally changed. Sreerama Chandra and Ravi shared a good rapport and in the weekend episode, Ravi tied a friendship band to Sreerama Chandra too saying the latter was matured. But now after nominations, Sreerama Chandra has targeted Ravi, and they are both indulging in a marthon war of words.

According to the latest promo released by Star Maa, Sreerama Chandra warns Ravi not to play any mind games with him when Ravi tries to reason with him. Later, Chandu is seen fighting with Maanas. On the other hand, Ravi tells his team members to target Chandu and defeat him. It appears, that the show is getting interesting now and the next week's nominations and weekend episode with Nagarjuna is going see peak viewership. It won't be wrong to say that Sreerama Chandra is going to lose his vote bank because of his temper. Let us wait and watch tonight's episode to see what exactly happened between Ravi and Sreerama Chandra.