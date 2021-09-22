Sreerama Chandra The New Captain Of Bigg Boss Telugu 5

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is getting good TRP ratings and the contestants in the house are entertaining the audience. BBT viewers are glued to their televisions, watching the fights and dramas unfold on the screen. According to the latest buzz, Sreerama Chandra is the new captain of Bigg Boss Telugu House. Fans should wait for the official announcement. Anyway, Sreerama is gaining a huge fan following outside Bigg Boss. There are many Twitter and Instagram fan pages. His fans are excited to see Sreerama ruling the house. Let us wait and watch how Sreerama Chandra will handle the Bigg Boss house for next week.

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 got a good TRP rating last week. It seems that Bigg Boss Telugu viewers are showing inter now to watch the show compared to the first week. However, the fights and dramas in the house are in full swing. No contestants are stepping back to entertain the audience with fights and gossips. The nominated contestants for this week's elimination are Priya, Priyanka Singh, Manaas, Sreerama Chandra, and Lahari.