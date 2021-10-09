Sreerama Chandra Dumps Hamida For Bigg Boss Title

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is all set for the fifth week's elimination. The promo for tonight's episode is out. And Young mega hero Vaisshnav Tej seems to have stepped onto the Bigg Boss stage with director Krish to entertain the audience as part of Konda Polam movie promotions.

Krish and Vaisshnav are seen interacting with the contestants. Nagarjuna asks Sreerama, "Would you rather have Hamida or Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 title?" Sreerama chooses the Bigg Boss title over Hamida.

It is known that Sreerama and Hamida are the most happening couple in the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 house. Sreerama and Hamida are getting closer each day. They are never regarded as friends as they have begun their romantic relationship in the Bigg Boss house. However, a pic of Sreerama kissing Hamida has gone viral on social media. Have you seen the pic.l yet? If not check this out: BBT5: SRC and Hamida Liplock Kickstarts Romance in Telugu Bigg Boss House.

Hamida is danger zone for this week's elimination. So we have to wait and see if Start Maa will do genuine elimination or save Hamida and eliminate another contestant in place of her for the sake of TRPs because of her chemistry with Sreerama Chandra.