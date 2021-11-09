Sreerama Chandra Doesn't Deserve to be Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Winner, Says Sri Reddy

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestant Sreerama Chandra is one of the most strong and popular contestants in the house. Sreerama Chandra has all qualities to become the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 5, as he is giving stiff competition to other popular contestants like Ravi, Shanmukh, Sunny, and a few others.

A few days ago, however, Sri Reddy leaked some old WhatsApp conversations with Sreerama Chandra. Sreerama Chandra-Sri Reddy's chat screenshots are widely being circulated on social media. She also stated that Sreerama Chandra is unfit to be the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu, as he has a dirty mind.

But we all know that, the show doesn't judge people of their personal lives. The show organizers would decide the winner of any season based on the contestants' vote count.

It now remains to be seen what happens to Sreerama Chandra. Will Star Maa ignore what's happening outside the house and carry on or eliminate SRC? Bigg Boss viewers can't wait to know. Let's see what happens.