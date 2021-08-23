Sree Vishnu To Make Special Appearance In Radhamma Kuthuru

Radhamma Kuthuru is one of the most popular serials that airs on Zee Telugu from Monday to Saturday at 7 PM. For all those who watch, Radhamma Kuthuru, the makers of the show are going to surprise the viewers today. In the video one could see Akshara tying Rakhi to Purandhari. Later, one could see Tollywood hero, Sri Vishnu who was caught by Purandhari while he was packing all the ornaments. Here is the promo of the show.



On the professional front, Sree Vishnu was last seen in the movie, Raja Raja Chora, a crime comedy film written and directed by Hasith Goli. Sree Vishnu, Megha Akash, Sunaina, and Ravi Babu acted in the key roles. Sree Vishnu once again won the hearts of the audience with his natural acting skills. The film got released in theatres on 19th August 2021.

Sree Vishnu is one of the young and promising actors in the Telugu film industry. He is one of the stars who love to experiment with scripts and prefers to do content-driven stories. In 2018, he was nominated for SIIMA Award for Best Supporting Actor for the film Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi. Sree Vishnu acted in various movies in the lead as well as supporting role.