SRC or Shanmukh Jaswanth Can't Be The Winner, Check Who Might Win Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Title

Bigg Boss in any language is a huge platform for contestants. Currently, Bigg Boss Telugu 5 is trending on social media especially in Telugu states.

Indian Idol singer winner Sreerama Chandra and Shanmukh Jaswanth are the audience favorite persons in Bigg Boss Telugu 5. SRC and Shanmukh fans are rooting for them on social media. We are damn sure, SRC and Shanmukh will be among the top five finalists of the show. Will they become the winner or not is yet to be seen. Netizens are betting big-time on SRC and Shanmukh Jaswanth to win the show.

We already told you that recently, controversial actress Sri Reddy leaked her private chats with SRC.

The other contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 are demanding his elimination as soon as possible. Bigg Boss makers might not eliminate SRC anytime soon, as he is fully focused on the game, he is also garnering maximum votes to escape elimination.

Srireddy's messages with SRC have now become a big threat to him which might make the show organizers not to declare him the winner. While coming to Shanmukh Jaswanth, he is not involving much in the tasks. He seems to be super confident that he is going to win the show.

If Shanmukh wins the show, then it is going to be purely show organizer's decision. Netizens will surely call Shanmukh winning the show as Star Maa favoritism.

So, SRC and Shanmukh may not be the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. Let's wait and watch what future awaits SRC and Shannu. There's a chance for Anchor Ravi or Sunny to clinch the title of Bigg Boss Telugu 5.