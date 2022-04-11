Sravanthi Total Earnings From Bigg Boss Telugu OTT

Akkineni Nagarjuna's Bigg Boss Telugu OTT is not getting the expected viewership from the audience. This is the digital version of the show and most of them are not watching it due to subscription issues. On the other hand, the show doesn't have any popular contestants in the house. If you are regularly following the show, you must know that last night Sravanthi was eliminated from the show.

Sravanthi could not survive in Bigg Boss house as she got least votes from the viewers and fans. Talking about Sravanthi's earnings, the Bigg Boss nonstop contestant is said to have earned more than Rs 15 lakhs from the show. Please note that these are just estimated figures.

For the unversed, there was a double elimination in the Bigg Boss nonstop house on Sunday. Mumaith Khan was also evicted from the show along with Sravanthi.