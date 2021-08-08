Spotted: Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Contestant Surekha Vani Holidaying

Surekha Vani is one of the most popular faces in the Telugu film industry. Rumours are doing the rounds that Surekha Vani is going to step into Bigg Boss Telugu 5 show. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the show. If Surekha Vani enters the house, the show is going to be quite interesting and she has the power to grab all the attention.

Currently, Surekha Vani is having fun time with her dearest daughter Supritha. Today, Supritha is celebrating her birthday and the mother-daughter duo is in Goa. So, netizens are saying that Surekha Vani is enjoying her vacation before going to Bigg Boss house. It is all known knowledge that Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 is going to start from September 5th and it is going to continue for 105 days. So, Surekha Vani might have thought that it would be difficult to go anywhere else once she steps into BB house. Let us not decode much but wait for the official information. On the other hand, Surekha Vani recently shared an Instagram Story stating that she is not going to BB house. However, she deleted the story later.

A couple of hours ago, Surekha Vani shared a gorgeous pic in which one could see her along with her daughter. Sharing the pic she wrote, "Happy birthday kanna (chitti talli ma) your dad use to call you..! I know how much we are missing him..! Will always try to give u my best..! You are the only person who knows me in and out..! Undoubtedly I can say you are the best thing that happened to me..! Thanking God for giving me the best daughter in this world..! Couldn’t love anyone more than you in this life ..! No no not even in my next life too..! Praying god for your bright future."