Spolier Alert Prema Entha Madhuram Today's Episode July 22: Anu-Arya Engaged

Anu and Arya exchange engagement rings and garlands. Later, everyone congratulates the couple. When Jogulamba, the soothsayer asks Rajanandini whether she is satisfied with the ritual. Rajanandini expresses her joy as Jogulamba made her wish come true. Later, the couple seeks the blessings of the elders.

The priest questions Jalandhar for tricking him and pleads with him to let him go. Jalandhar vows to detain the priest until Arya dies.

Padma is overjoyed to see the jewellery given to Anu by Sharada Devi. She is worried about keeping the jewellery safe. Subbu teases her saying she can only keep it safe by wearing.

Meanwhile, Anu searches for the courier she received in the morning but is unable to find it. Sampat uses the jewellery to scare Ramya.

Sharada Devi wonders why the family priest couldn’t make it to Anu’s house. While Neeraj and Mansi plan the wedding arrangements, Meera informs Arya about the meeting with Rajanandini textiles. How will Mansi respond when Meera disturbs her talk is to be watched in the episode.