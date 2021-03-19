Spolier Alert! Anupamaa Today's Episode March 19, Kavya's Plan Fails

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has reached the first position in TRP list, which was released recently. The show has also witnessed an upward trend in the impression. Coming back to Anupamaa spoiler Alert, Anupamaa decides not to leave the house for Pakhi.

In today's episode, Kavya plans to impress the family members and take Anupamaa's position in the house, while Samar reveals his dream project to Nandini. Kavya is shocked to see Anupamaa not leaving Shah's house. Meanwhile Kavya instigates Vanraj to ask Bapuji about the property. Vanraj talks to Bapuji about the house property. Later, Vanraj's shocking behavior of supporting Anupamaa leaves Kavya shocked.