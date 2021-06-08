Spoilers Janaki Kalaganaledu Today's Episode June 8: Rama, Janaki Perform Santhana Laxmi Puja

Janaki follows the instructions given by Jnanamba and performs the rituals. Jnanamba later asks her sons and daughters-in-law to get ready for the Santhana Laxmi Puja to be held at their house.

Rama decorates the house with flowers, and Vishnu is pulled up by his father as he can't tie Thoran (hanging mango leaves to the door) properly. Meanwhile, Mallika feels hungry as Jnanamba instructed her to fast till the evening.

Mallika orders pizza and looks for its delivery. When Jnanamba questions Mallika, she replies that she was searching for Janaki. After Janaki arrives, Jnanamba asks her to mingle with everyone in the family and feel free.

While Janaki and Rama Chandra sit down to perform Santhana Laxmi Puja, Jnanamba asks Mallika and Vishnu also to perform the Puja. Mallika expresses fake gratitude to Jnanamba. Will Jnanamba find about Mallika's cunning behaviour is to be watched in the episode.