Spoilers Janaki Kalaganaledu Today’s Episode June 10: Janaki Leaves The House

Jnanamba spells out that Janaki will be punished as per the previously agreed condition. She then asks Rama whether her decision was correct. Rama supports his mother and tells her that Jnanamba never takes the wrong decision.

While Rama Chandra’s father tries to reject Rama’s words, Janaki interferes and tells him that it was her mistake that she could not prevent Mallika from committing a mistake. So, she agrees that it is only right for her to bow down to Jnanamba's order and leave the house.

Jnanamba feels sad over her decision, but she clarifies to her husband that she will never take back her decision. While Vishnu asks Mallika about Jaanu leaving the house, Mallika tells him that she is very happy as she will be the only daughter-in-law of the house.

Meanwhile, Jaanu feels that she has no one to console her. Rama comes in search of Jaanu and asks her to come home. Jaanu politely declines his request and tells him that she doesn’t want to become an obstacle for him. What will Rama do. Will be convince Janaki to return home is to be watched in the episode.