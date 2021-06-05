Spoiler Alert Prema Entha Maduram Today's Episode June 5: Will Mansi Meet Anu?

While Anu expresses her love for Arya thinking him to be her father, Arya says that society won’t approve of Anu marrying him. Later, Arya warns Anu against thinking of running away to get married. He insists that their wedding should happen without hurting anyone.

As Raghupati returns home, Rajini tells him how Ramya and Sampath disturbed their plan. Then Raghupati talks to them and Mansi figures out that he doesn’t get along well with Anu’s family. Later, Mansi and Neeraj leave Raghupati’s house.

While they wait in front of Anu's house, Sharada Devi phones Mansi and asks her if she went to Anu’s house. She warns Mansi against talking to Anu’s parents and tells her that it will hurt Arya.

While Mansi and Neeraj head back home, Raghupati prevents them from coming face-to-face with Subbu. Later, Ramya and Sampat tell Anu that Raghupati received her photos with Arya. How will Anu react after knowing about the proposal pictures is to be watched in the next episode.