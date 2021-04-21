Spoiler Alert: Prema Entha Maduram Today's Episode April 21: Will Arya Forgive Anu?

Arya apologises to Sharada Devi for not keeping up his promise of bringing the love of his life. Mansi gets elated, while Arya feels disappointed and leaves. Anu stops Arya and tries to sort out the clash between them. But Arya refuses to listen to her and gets angry.

Sharada Devi sees Anu and recognises her from the temple. Arya tells her that Anu is the CEO of Nandini Textiles. After Sharada Devi leaves, Arya sits alone feeling sad about what Anu did and he thinks that Anu broke his trust.

Meanwhile, Jhende tells Arya that his love has caused great pain to him and also shattered Sharada Devi’s hopes. He urges Arya to make a strong decision.

When a disheartened Anu returns home, Padma questions her about her dress and scolds her for not wearing the sari Arya gave her. Padma’s words make Anu realise her mistake. What will Anu do to correct her mistake and resolve this issue is to be watched in the next episode.