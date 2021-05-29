Spoiler Alert Prema Entha Madhuram Today's Episode May 29: Meera Commits Suicide

Ramya and Sampath give a pleasant surprise to Anu. They later tease her by asking her about the location of her engagement and marriage with Arya. But Anu feels that it is not easy to convince her parents for their marriage.

Meanwhile, Jhende goes to Meera's room and observes broken glass and some blood. He looks for Meera and watches her hand bleeding. He then ties a bandage to her hand. Meera refuses the first aid and asks Jhende to leave her alone.

The next day morning, Mansi is in a happy mood and tells that she will serve breakfast only to the family members. She tells Arya to get used to new things in his life. When Sharada Devi asks about Meera, Mansi tells her that she will go and call her for breakfast.

Later, Mansi asks Meera to stop getting depressed and come down for breakfast. When Meera refuses, Mansi tells her that Arya especially asked about her. Will Meera agree to Arya's invitation is to be watched in the episode.