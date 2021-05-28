Spoiler Alert Prema Entha Madhuram Today's Episode May 28: Sharada Devi Asks About Anu

After Anu returns home, Subbu questions her as to why she is late. While she is explaining to her father, Ragupati comes out and supports Anu. He speaks in favour of Anu and asks Subbu to support Anu as she is working even in pandemic times.

Arya feels ecstatic as Anu accepted his proposal. While he reminisces moments he spent with Anu, Sharada Devi comes and asks him about the reason behind his happiness. Arya tells her that he proposed to his dream girl.

Sharada Devi asks about the response of Anu. Arya gets shocked after his mother asks about Anu. She tells that she knows everything and questions him about their marriage.

Meanwhile, Jhende enters the room and inquires about the result of his proposal. After telling that Anu accepted his past, Jhende says that his respect towards Anu has increased.

On the other hand, Ramya and Sampath plan a surprise for Anu. What surprise have they planned for Anu is to be watched in the episode.